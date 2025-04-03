Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 293.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.06% of Summit Materials worth $94,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,373,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,074,000 after purchasing an additional 56,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,094,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after acquiring an additional 822,222 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials Price Performance
NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
