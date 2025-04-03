Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 899,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $110,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.60.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $128.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.11%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

