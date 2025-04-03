Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 305.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 93,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Barclays reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

