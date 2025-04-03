Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $107,000 Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.82. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IBRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

