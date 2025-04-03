Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNYA

Insider Transactions at Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 35,714,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999,998.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. The trade was a 262.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20,670.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 5,130,774 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 226,466 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

TNYA opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.83. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.