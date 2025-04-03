Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 644.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Teradata by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.