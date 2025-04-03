TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WULF. Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

