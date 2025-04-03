TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$193.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$193.14.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$115.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$148.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$180.45. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$106.64 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other TFI International news, Director Sébastien Martel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$118.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,890.00. Also, Director William T. England purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$130.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,577.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,128 shares of company stock worth $3,798,476. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

