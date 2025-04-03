The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,630 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

