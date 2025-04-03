Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.