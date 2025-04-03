Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 146.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,489,000 after buying an additional 1,075,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 279,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 18.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 229,660 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,294,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Braze by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 772,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after buying an additional 129,298 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,052.74. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,150.40. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,970 shares of company stock worth $3,904,111. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Braze Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.17. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

