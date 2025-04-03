Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) and UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Critical Survey

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) and Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

UTStarcom has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTStarcom and Turtle Beach”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $10.88 million 2.08 -$3.85 million N/A N/A Turtle Beach $372.77 million 0.81 -$17.68 million $0.77 19.56

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UTStarcom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Turtle Beach.

1.8% of UTStarcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Turtle Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UTStarcom and Turtle Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 0.00 Turtle Beach 0 0 2 0 3.00

Turtle Beach has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than UTStarcom.

Profitability

This table compares UTStarcom and Turtle Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88%

Summary

Turtle Beach beats UTStarcom on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products. The company also offers packet optical and network synchronization products. It serves telecommunications operators and equipment distributors. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

