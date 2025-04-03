UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $330.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $223.96 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 210,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,690,889.35. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,033 shares of company stock worth $70,144,394 over the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

