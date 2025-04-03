Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $2,666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 193.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 172,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.37 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,158,985 shares in the company, valued at $91,713,682.80. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 14,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $607,881.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,948.60. This represents a 11.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.