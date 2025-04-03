United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.