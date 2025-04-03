United Services Automobile Association Has $24.90 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 294,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,705,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.04 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,270. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.49.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

