United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 537.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 422.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 272.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $92.99 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.19.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

