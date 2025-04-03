Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stake Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,537 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 69,573 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 143,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 588,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.70. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

