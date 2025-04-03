Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,878,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $368,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of BCE by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

BCE Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6965 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,291.67%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

