Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 181,493 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of BankUnited worth $366,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in BankUnited by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $715,103.06. The trade was a 4.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

