Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 91,361 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dorman Products worth $392,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 1,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $124.75 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,226,159.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,682,558.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,842 shares of company stock worth $4,048,449. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

