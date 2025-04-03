Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $369,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,291,473 shares of company stock worth $23,185,437 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

