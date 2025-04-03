Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of WD-40 worth $395,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 525.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $247.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $211.03 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.92.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

