Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,907,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Synaptics worth $374,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $227,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Stock Up 0.8 %
SYNA opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $98.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synaptics
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.