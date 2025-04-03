Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 439,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 121,193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 726.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,261,000 after buying an additional 599,600 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $71.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,010.53%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $27,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,153. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,227 shares of company stock worth $17,769,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

