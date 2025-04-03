Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lowered to Outperform Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, March 17th. Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 664,885 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,644,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 454,015 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $11,172,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,975,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

