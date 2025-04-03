Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Viasat by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 850.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Viasat has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

