Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 0.89. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

In related news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,057.48. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,164 shares of company stock valued at $711,422. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

