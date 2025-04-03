Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.73.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,291,473 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,437. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

