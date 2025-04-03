Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.