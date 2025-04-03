Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,488,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,472 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,883,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 120,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 95,173 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

