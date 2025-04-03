WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $161.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. WEX has a 1 year low of $146.03 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in WEX by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in WEX by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

