WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.70. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WidePoint by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

