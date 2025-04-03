Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -544.00%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

