Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Price Performance

WIT stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

