Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WOLF. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

