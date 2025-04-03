XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.37.

XPO Price Performance

XPO opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO has a 52-week low of $97.03 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

