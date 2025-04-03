Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. The trade was a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,472 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

