Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

