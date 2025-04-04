10,000 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IDT by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDT by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDT

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Down 2.5 %

IDT opened at $50.96 on Friday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

IDT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About IDT

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

