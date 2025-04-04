124,037 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sangamo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 313,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 272,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

