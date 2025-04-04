13,500 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 6.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.