145,800 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 859,214 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Transocean by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,706,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 324,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,245,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,307,000 after acquiring an additional 680,242 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Transocean by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,801 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,596 shares in the company, valued at $929,863.80. This represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 target price on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

