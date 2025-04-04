21,300 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JWN

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.