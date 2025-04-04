23,200 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 547,578 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capri by 22,554.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,196,000 after buying an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,149 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of CPRI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

