23,900 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,579,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $24,363,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Flywire Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $9.29 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

