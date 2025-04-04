2,400 Shares in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 369.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ALX stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Alexander’s Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.