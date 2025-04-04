28,550 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 548,777 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 1,387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 164,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 153,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $807.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

