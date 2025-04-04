37,500 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 590,946 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,365 shares during the period.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jordan Levy acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,042,798.32. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,041 shares of company stock worth $7,870,352. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 6.80. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. Research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.