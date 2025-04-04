53,609 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GT. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

